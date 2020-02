No smoke or visible flames seen in Bella Vista Road incident

Vernon firefighters were sent to a reported vehicle fire in the 4200 block of Bella Vista Road Friday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire on in the 4200 block of Bella Vista Road Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, no flames or smoke was visible and an investigation was started.

Two fire trucks responded to the incident and firefighters helped direct traffic on the busy roadway.

The vehicle was parked on private property and was not interfering with traffic patterns.

