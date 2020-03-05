Vernon FreshCo. will be holding a hiring fair in its hunt for grocery clerks ahead of the spring 2020 opening of its new downtown location. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Vernon FreshCo. seeks grocery clerks ahead of spring opening

Anyone over the age of 15 is encouraged to apply during Sobey’s hiring fair at the Schubert Centre

Since the Downtown Safeway closed its doors in November, renovations have been underway altering the grocery store’s facade in its transformation to become FreshCo.

Now, the chain, owned by Sobeys, is ready to form its local team.

Vernon FreshCo. announced it will be holding a hiring fair to find grocery clerks ahead of its spring 2020 opening.

Anyone over the age of 15, regardless of experience levels, is encouraged to bring a resume to the Schubert Centre on Friday, March 13, from 11-7 p.m., or on Saturday, March 14, between 10-4 p.m. to apply.

The grocery chain says it offers flexible work schedules, competitive wages and benefits, paid training and free uniforms.

There is also a scholarship program for students and employees attending college and university.

To learn more about FreshCo. and what they’re looking for, visit sobeyscareers.com.

READ MORE: Movie marks International Women’s Day in Vernon

READ MORE: Salmon Arm girl to enjoy beach vacation thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says
Next story
UPDATE: Fire at homeless camp leaves one dead

Just Posted

Enderby tyke entered into cutest baby competition

Cohen Hood has until the end of March to earn votes in BabyVote’s Cutest Baby Competition

Vernon students first choir to take on Canadian Paralympic song

Choral Showcase reveals collaboration with Shine, official song of 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Vernon FreshCo. seeks grocery clerks ahead of spring opening

Anyone over the age of 15 is encouraged to apply during Sobey’s hiring fair at the Schubert Centre

Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

The coffee shop advised customers in a statement on Wednesday

Vernon man pleads guilty to assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Most Read