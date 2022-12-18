Vernon fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

Jeet Dukhia was first Vernon person ever elected president of B.C. Fruit Growers Association 74

Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)

A Vernon man with deep commitments to the Okanagan’s fruit growing industry has died.

Jeet Dukhia passed away from lung cancer complications at age 74 Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Dukhia was the vice-president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association. He made history with the organization in 2013 by becoming the first BCFGA president from Vernon in the then-124-year history of the organization.

“I feel very good about this but I represent the entire Okanagan,” said Dukhia of his 2013 election in a Morning Star interview. “I feel pretty positive about the industry. I am very optimistic when I see the new plantings.”

He was re-elected president in 2021.

Dukhia had 42 acres in Vernon’s BX region, growing different apple varieties and cherries, starting in the late 1970s.

He was also chair of the board of the BC Tree Fruits.

There has been no information released as yet to a service for Dukhia.

