Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)

Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

Jeet Dukhia was first Vernon person ever elected president of B.C. Fruit Growers Association 74

A Vernon man with deep commitments to the Okanagan’s fruit growing industry has died.

Jeet Dukhia passed away from lung cancer complications at age 74 Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Dukhia was the vice-president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association. He made history with the organization in 2013 by becoming the first BCFGA president from Vernon in the then-124-year history of the organization.

“I feel very good about this but I represent the entire Okanagan,” said Dukhia of his 2013 election in a Morning Star interview. “I feel pretty positive about the industry. I am very optimistic when I see the new plantings.”

He was re-elected president in 2021.

Dukhia had 42 acres in Vernon’s BX region, growing different apple varieties and cherries, starting in the late 1970s.

He was also chair of the board of the BC Tree Fruits.

There has been no information released as yet to a service for Dukhia.

READ MORE: Jeet Dukhia first BCFGA president from Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers toss up win over Wild

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ObituaryVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vehicle incident closes Coquihalla

Just Posted

Jeet Dukhia, the first person from Vernon to be named president of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, has died at 74. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon fruit industry pioneer passes at 74

The Village Green Shopping Centre’s holiday video trilogy has come to a close, as Finneas E. Finch, played by actor Paul Rossetti, is retiring from his role. (Village Green Shopping Centre image)
VIDEO: Holiday film puts a wrap on Village Green Shopping Centre’s Grinchy villain

The KIJHL’s top team, the Princeton Posse (white), spoiled Teddy Bear Toss Night in Armstrong Saturday, Dec. 17, with a 5-4 shootout win over the North Okanagan Knights in the final pre-Christmas game for both teams. (Black Press - file photo)
Princeton Posse stuff North Okanagan Knights on Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Kal Tire Place ice was littered with stuffies Saturday, Dec. 17, following a second-period goal by Vernon defenceman Dylan Compton as the Vipers held their annual BCHL Teddy Bear Toss game. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers toss up win over Wild

Pop-up banner image