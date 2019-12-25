Vernon furniture store auctions off dresser for CMHA

The Room Collection sold a dresser, added $100 and donated total to mental health organization

The Room Collection auctioned a custom-made dresser for $440, they added an additional $100 and donated the total to the Canadian Mental Health Association on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Facebook)

The Room Collection auctioned off a custom-made dresser and donated all the proceeds, plus $100 to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Vernon.

“Mental health touches everybody’s lives and we feel strongly about it, especially at this time of year,” Alison Ludditt and Karen Miller of the Room Collection said in a video shared by CMHA.

The highest bid was $440 and it went to one of the Room’s first customers when doors opened 10 years ago.

