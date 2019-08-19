Vernon garage fire quickly doused

Blaze breaks out inside Tronson Road garage with two vehicles in it; damage inside very minimal

There were no injuries as Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews battled a garage fire late Monday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tronson Road in Okanagan Landing.

There were two vehicles in the garage but it appears neither were damaged by the fire.

“There was minimal damage with charting on one wall,” said Capt. Colin Clarke.

Everybody in the house was able to get out. The home owner could be seen showing gratitude and appreciation to the firefighters.

Clarke said it was too early to tell what caused the fire.



