Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street is busy Thursday afternoon with its price of unleaded regular fuel at $1.92.9 while across the street at Petro Canada, the price has risen to $2.19.9. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

One Vernon service station raised the price of its regular unleaded fuel to nearly $2.20 a litre Thursday, June 2.

The listed price at Petro Canada on 25th Avenue, at 43rd Street, was $2.19.9 at 4:30 p.m.

Across the street, however, Super Save Gas continued to sell its regular unleaded at a list price of $1.92.9, drawing not only lineups at the pumps, but the presence of RCMP and bylaw officials to make sure traffic was still able to move freely.

Many service stations had their prices listed between $1.92.9 and $2.04.9 without lineups.

