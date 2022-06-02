Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street is busy Thursday afternoon with its price of unleaded regular fuel at $1.92.9 while across the street at Petro Canada, the price has risen to $2.19.9. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street is busy Thursday afternoon with its price of unleaded regular fuel at $1.92.9 while across the street at Petro Canada, the price has risen to $2.19.9. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

Petro Canada on 25th Avenue raises price; Super Save across the street has lineups with price at $1.92.9

One Vernon service station raised the price of its regular unleaded fuel to nearly $2.20 a litre Thursday, June 2.

The listed price at Petro Canada on 25th Avenue, at 43rd Street, was $2.19.9 at 4:30 p.m.

Across the street, however, Super Save Gas continued to sell its regular unleaded at a list price of $1.92.9, drawing not only lineups at the pumps, but the presence of RCMP and bylaw officials to make sure traffic was still able to move freely.

Many service stations had their prices listed between $1.92.9 and $2.04.9 without lineups.

READ MORE: North Okanagan lacrosse rivalry renewed as Vernon hosts Armstrong

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Gas pricesVernon

Previous story
2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges
Next story
Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session

Just Posted

Vernon Tigers netminder Stu Ford makes a save in-close on Armstrong’s Kyle Versteeg during the Shamrocks’ 17-4 romp over the home team in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action Thursday, June 2, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Armstrong Shamrocks tame Vernon Tigers

Jonathan Malo, the North Okanagan’s new medical health officer with Interior Health, takes part in Naloxone training at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby May 30. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Enderby’s overdose crisis calls for “gentler ways”

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
City asks Vernon residents to use caution as spring freshet begins

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9