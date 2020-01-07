The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce snapped a photo of a real frosty fellow greeting guests at the Boarding House Cafe on 31st Avenue downtown on January 7, 2020. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Facebook)

Vernon gets creative during Snowmageddon

Environment Canada calls for an additional 5 cm today

Environment Canada is calling for an additional five centimetres of snow today before it changes to showers this afternoon as warmer air moves into the region.

The national weather agency said motorists should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions as roadways may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

But in the meantime, Vernonites are getting creative with the abundance of the white stuff covering the sidewalks and streets.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce snapped a photo of a real frosty fellow greeting guests at the Boarding House Cafe on 31st Avenue downtown.

The Vernon Morning Star wants to see how you are handling the snow.

Have you spotted any snowmen and women? Igloos? Sled runs? Send your photos to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com or share on Facebook.

