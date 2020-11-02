The City of Vernon is reminding all residents to take care on city roadways now that the days are shorter and nights longer thanks to Sunday’s time change. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon gives ‘heads-up’ to residents after time change

Days are now shorter, nights now longer, so city reminds residents to be careful on local roadways

Thanks to the time change this past weekend, the days are shorter and the nights are longer.

And the City of Vernon is reminding all with a ‘heads-up’ to take care of each other on local roads.

“Many people are choosing to walk and ride their bikes to keep active and get around,” said Angela Broadbent, active transportation coordinator for the City of Vernon. “As we head into the winter, there are things we can all do to keep these activities safe and enjoyable.”

Drivers should keep their heads up for people walking and riding bikes at all times, especially near bike lanes or pathways, downtown, and even more so in low light. Check both ways before you turn across a bike lane or move through an intersection. People may need to walk or bike further from the curb to avoid puddles or debris, so give them extra space when you need to pass them.

READ MORE: ‘No manual or checklist’ Yukon ditching fall time change this year

Wearing bright or reflective clothing while you walk will make you more visible. And don’t forget reflectors or lights on your pet’s collar will help keep our four-legged friends safe.

“It’s best to walk facing traffic when you are on a street with no sidewalks,” said Broadbent.

Year-round cycling means taking extra care.

Layer up for changing temperatures and use a strong white headlight and red taillight. Be prepared to choose a quieter route, such as a multi-use path or quiet street, and adjust your speed. Ride at least one metre from the curb to avoid wet leaves or puddles that can make you slip. And studded winter tires can be used for the colder months.

For more information on road safety tips, visit www.vernon.ca/headsup. You can also visit the Community Safety Office downtown at 3010 31st Ave.

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Association unveils new bike corral


