Vernon’s Hillview golf course has been listed for sale at $5.25 million. (Colliers International photo)

Vernon golf course listed for sale at over $5 million

The 48-acre course features a driving range and a 2,500 square foot clubhouse

Vernon’s Hillview Golf Course has been listed for sale.

According to the Colliers International listing, the 48-acre property has a listing price of $5.25 million.

The popular family-owned 18-hole executive course offers “the ultimate Okanagan experience,” says Colliers, as well as a “steady cash flow for an investor or owner/occupier.”

The course has the only full-service driving range in Vernon, with 25 stalls including seven covered, plus a practice bunker and putting greens.

The course also features a liquor-licenced, 2,500 square-foot clubhouse, and it has its own self-sufficient private water system with a high-volume deep water well plus surface holding pond.

“Mature trees and diverse terrain create a natural oasis. Local birds of prey, waterfowl and other wildlife sightings add to the overall experience of each round,” reads a brochure attached to the listing.

This is the first ever real estate opportunity for Hillview since the course’s inception in 1986.

