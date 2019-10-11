Myles Johnson, right, has been awarded the 2019 PGA BC Community Leadership Bursary. In this file photo, he is giving Braxton MacDonald, left, was the winner of the boys division at the recent Hillview City Junior Golf Championship, his trophy. (Hillview Golf file photo)

Vernon golf pro awarded bursary for leadership

Myles Johnson has been awarded the PGA BC Community Leadership Bursary for his work with jr. program

Hillview Golf Course’s head professional Myles Johnson has been awarded the 2019 PGA BC Community Leadership Bursary. This award recognized an individual that demonstrates a desire and passion to make a difference in the lives of others and gives back to their community.

Johnson was recognized for his work in the youth golf program at the par-56 course in Vernon.

The Vernon local, who was first introduced to golf through a junior program at Hillview, has helped welcome new players to the youth program since his appointment as head professional earlier this year.

The program fosters new talent through a multi-faceted approach including spring lessons, summer tournaments and a positive golf-focused culture.

The program also works to remove barriers to allow for more access to the sport. One method is by lowering costs wherever possible through equipment trade-in initiatives, free instruction, a junior $2 food and drink menu and no-entry-fee tournament play.

PGA of BC said the Community Leadership Bursary funding will ensure that Hillview’s junior programming remains affordable for youth while enhancing things such as tournament prizing and equipment availability for youth.

