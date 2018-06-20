Vernon grocers give back to food bank

As part of a company campaign, local Save-On-Foods locations raised $3,200 for the Salvation Army

Save-On-Foods 27th Street manager Robert Cashato (left), Lt. Stefan Reid with the Salvation Army and Save-On-Foods Polson manager Darryl McCully show off Western Family products from which the company raised $3,200 for the Salvation Army Food Bank as part of a Save-On-Foods’ campaign. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Local Save-On-Foods locations are working hard to give back.

As part of the company’s first-ever Share It Forward event June 15-17, the two Vernon locations raised $3,200 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“Thank you to the community for continuing to support the food bank,” said Lt. Stefan Reid with the Salvation Army.

Share It Forward saw 25 per cent of net proceeds from every Western Family product sold at Save-On-Foods and PriceSmart Foods set aside to support local food banks. Through the event, which took place in more than 160 stores across western Canada, Save-On-Foods raised $250,000 total.

“I’m very happy,” said Save-On-Foods 27th Street manager Robert Cashato. “It went better than imagined.”

Darryl McCully, manager of Save-On-Foods in Polson Mall, agreed.

“Thank you to customers for supporting our event,” McCully said, adding that customers were buying Western Family products simply to raise money.

Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones is proud of all Save-On-Teams involved.

“We are absolutely thrilled at the level of enthusiasm our customers and team members showed for Share It Forward,” said Jones. “Their support means we are able to donate a quarter of a million dollars to food banks across Western Canada, which do amazing work every day to feed families in our communities.”

