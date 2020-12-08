Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)

Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)

Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

A format change to the radio station hasn’t affected the partnership with Vernon-based Teens Count Too, whose main goal is looking after the well-being of teens in the community, particularly at Christmas and graduation.

Teens Count Too has announced a continuation in partnership with Pure Country 105.7, formerly SUN-FM.

Spokesperson Garry Molitwenik said many families are struggling with the thought that Christmas is coming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Salvation Army will provide food and Santa’s Anonymous gifts for children 12 and under,” said Molitwenik. “Teens Count Too will provide gifts for the teens who are often left out. Last year, we gave out more than 250 hoodies, socks, hats, toiletries and miscellaneous gifts. Applications are made through the Salvation Army, schools or youth agencies.”

As for graduation, Teens Count Too is hoping 2021 will be back to normal.

“Our goal is to provide dresses, rent tuxedos and shoes, pay grad fees etc., to make sure all students can attend their graduation with pride,” said Molitwenik. “Again, all requests for assistance come from the school counsellors or other youth agencies in and around Vernon.”

Donations can be made payable to Teens Count Too, put in an envelope and passed under the door at Pure Country or mailed c/o Pure Country 105.7, 2800-31st St., Vernon, B.C., V1T 5H4.

READ MORE: Vernon organization aiming to help teens at Christmas

READ MORE: Cinderella pop-up store helps Vernon grads, teens


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

Just Posted

Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)
Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

(Pixabay)
Mild weather continues for Okanagan–Shuswap

Colder seasonal temperatures to return next week

Lake Country RCMP said two men in a white van broke into a business and stole the ATM. (Lake Country RCMP)
Lake Country RCMP investigating ATM theft

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Dec. 8

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to an early morning fire believed to have started on the balcony of a main-level unit of a two-storey complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Fire sparked on balcony of Vernon apartment

When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out: Fire Chief reminds stubborn residents

Armstrong’s Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art was commissioned to create a sculpture for the roundabout on University Drive at Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University. The beautiful work featuring three steel wolves was unveiled Monday, Dec. 7. (TRU photo)
Armstrong artist creates wolf sculptures for TRU

Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art commissioned to create wolf sculpture for university roundabout

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)
Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Masked suspect makes off with cash, cigarettes from Shuswap 7-Eleven

Robbery occurred on Dec. 6; Sicamous RCMP seeks suspect

Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Highway 1 avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Expect closures lasting two hours

Ken Paterson enjoys having free rein to create whatever he can imagine at Artist Bench Guitars. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm luthier rocking the three-string

Two of Ken Paterson’s Artist Bench Guitars are owned by actor Jason Momoa

Most Read