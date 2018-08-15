A group of Vernon residents gather at city hall before making a presentation to Vernon Council to begin a petition campaign that would acknowledge the service of the RCMP with a special day in B.C. every Feb. 1. (Photo submitted)

Vernon group hopes to form RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Committee struck to begin petition campaign

They put their lives on the line daily. They serve the community well.

Now, a group of Vernon citizens wants to see the RCMP recognized with a special day.

Vernon’s RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C. committee approached Vernon council asking for support.

“We are a group of Canadian citizens who would like to acknowledge a date to honour and recognize the men and women of the RCMP on Feb. 1 of each year,” said committee co-chairperson Martin von Holst, joined by co-chair Guy Bailey.

“We’re asking for a letter of support so to move forward with a petition to be signed by Canadian citizens, directed to the Province of British Columbia and the federal government to ultimately acknowledge Feb. 1 as RCMP Day.”

It was on Feb. 1, 1920, that Canada’s newly formed national police force was named the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Parliament of Canada voted in 1919 to merge the Dominion Police of Canada — formed in 1868, one year after Confederation — in the east with the North West Mounted Police — founded in 1873 — to create a national police force.

The Province of Manitoba is the only province or territory in the country to acknowledge and RCMP Day, which they do on Feb. 1 and have been doing since 2016.

RELATED: Vernon’s top cop retiring

Support has been received, said von Holst, from Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

“This is a positive, feel-good thing,” said von Holst. “It’s not political and we’re not affiliated with the RCMP. We want to do something nice for the people who serve us every day.”

RELATED: Vernon’s Queen Silver Star program in jeopardy

Normally, council waits until its next meeting to discuss a delegation’s presentation, and council had unanimously agreed to that in regards to von Holst’s and Bailey’s presentation.

But Coun. Scott Anderson motioned to waive that decision, which passed (though councillors Juliette Cunningham and Catherine Lord were opposed), then asked for a letter of support be drafted.

That motion passed with only Lord opposed.

The RCMP Appreciation Day committee hopes to have the petitions in stores and online by the end of August.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C. committee co-chairpersons Guy Bailey (left) and Martin von Holst present to Vernon council their desire to start a petition campaign that would recognize the service of the RCMP with a special day in B.C. every Feb. 1. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Previous story
Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Just Posted

B.C. gangster charged in alleged Monte Lake assault

Langley man facing aggravated assault charge after incident allegedly involved golf club and machete

Armstrong IPE rounds up fun-filled five days

119th annual event goes Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Sheep thrills promised at Armstrong IPE

Little Bo Peep Anna Green planning for a little lamb

Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Twelve people have been sentenced for violating court order to stay away from Kinder Morgan terminal

Shuswap city’s panhandling bylaw put on hold after public hearing

Council allows time to pursue more compassionate solutions

B.C. not prepared for a Humboldt Broncos bus crash, group says

An air ambulance advocacy group wants an overhaul of B.C.’s emergency medical system in rural regions

UPDATE: Three new fires sparked in the South Okanagan- Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze off Olalla forest service road

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said day to recognize painful legacy would boost understanding

Mounties deployed to help B.C. communities affected by wildfires

RCMP officers heading to places particularly within central, northern and southern B.C.

Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

Update: Aug. 15 Crews will continue to mop up and extend hose… Continue reading

Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

$50,000 to be given to each of the 13 survivors and each family of the 16 people who died

Most Read