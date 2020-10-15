Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George shaved their heads Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Beauty Bar in Vernon, to support a mutual friend’s daughter, Harper Hanki, one, going through a life-threatening battle. The fundraiser successfully reached its $30,000 goal through the head shaves and online auction. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George shaved their heads Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Beauty Bar in Vernon, to support a mutual friend’s daughter, Harper Hanki, one, going through a life-threatening battle. The fundraiser successfully reached its $30,000 goal through the head shaves and online auction. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon head-shaving fundraiser surpasses goal

Duo shaved their heads for a mutual friend’s daughter, raising more than $30,000

Voluntarily going near bald at the beginning of October has paid off for a Vernon woman and her longtime friend.

Tanis Marquette and Bree Gable from Prince George shaved their heads at the Beauty Bar on 27th Street Sunday, Oct. 4, as part of a fundraiser for an Edmonton toddler, the daughter of a mutual high school friend from Prince George. The event also included an online auction.

“Our head-shaving event itself raised more than $17,000, and the auction raised $12,896,” said an excited Marquette. “In total, we were able to raise $30,177 so we passed our goal of $30,000. It was a very successful event.”

The event was shown through a live video feed on Facebook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions, and less than 25 people were on hand for the haircuts, conducted by Sun-FM Sunrise Show hosts Betty Selin and Jerhett Schafer.

The money raised will go to the family of one-year-old Harper Hanki, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Hanki has been receiving doses of Spinraza, a drug that carries a price tag of $125,000 per shot which is administered via lumbar puncture. What the Hankis are aiming for is a one-time IV treatment with a drug called Zolgensma. The cost of the drug is $2.8 million and it will change Harper’s life.

Harper has to receive this drug before the age of two on July 12, 2021.

“We are incredibly thankful to everyone who donated, to everyone who shared our story, and to all of our auction donors,” said Marquette. “The biggest thank you goes to Linda from the Beauty Bar who went above and beyond to help make this event as successful as it was. Without her, it would have looked very different!”

Marquette said Harper and her family are still fighting very hard for the medication, and it is going to be a long road for them still.

“We were so happy to have had this opportunity to help them and are so thankful for such an amazing community who came together to help a child in desperate need, Amazing!” she said.

You can donate to the cause through GoFundMe.com here and here.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Women shear locks in Vernon to help friend’s daughter

READ MORE: Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Vernon

Just Posted

The Enderby Fire Department responded to a house fire on Gunther Ellison Road around 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Donations roll in for Enderby family after house fire

House deemed a complete loss after 5 a.m. blaze

The City of Vernon voted in favour Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to send a letter to the province calling for universal, no-cost coverage of prescription contraception in B.C., joining the ranks of municipalities such as Vancouver, Victoria, Cranbrook, New Westminster and Fernie. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi - AP photo)
Vernon 10th in B.C. to endorse free birth control

City council voted in favour of Coun. Kelly Fehr’s motion to pen the province to support no-cost access to contraceptives

Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) and longtime friend Bree Gable of Prince George shaved their heads Sunday, Oct. 4, at The Beauty Bar in Vernon, to support a mutual friend’s daughter, Harper Hanki, one, going through a life-threatening battle. The fundraiser successfully reached its $30,000 goal through the head shaves and online auction. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon head-shaving fundraiser surpasses goal

Duo shaved their heads for a mutual friend’s daughter, raising more than $30,000

BC Greens candidate Keli Westgate is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24, 2020, election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Keli Westgate, BC Greens

Keli Westgate is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

BC NDP candidate Harwdiner Sandhu is running for the seat in Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 election. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Meet your Vernon-Monashee Candidates: Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu is vying for the Vernon-Monashee seat

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File)
Kelowna RCMP release further details on suspect involved in grabbing incident

A man allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old boy on the way home from school in September

A vehicle left the highway after colliding with a van before colliding with another vehicle in the Riverside Starbucks drive-thru. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Three vehicle collision closes Penticton Starbucks drive-thru

Car was ‘spinning in reverse with full throttle on’ before colliding with two other vehicles

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal leader rebukes candidate comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigate homicide in Merritt

A Merritt man in his 20s was fatally shot on Thursday

Most Read