The Okanagan Quality Life Society has extended the shutdown of its popular Heaven Can Wait boating program through 2021 due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Okanagan Quality Life Society has extended the shutdown of its popular Heaven Can Wait boating program through 2021 due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Heaven Can Wait boating program still on dry land

Okanagan Quality Life Society announces extension of shutdown to program through 2021 due to pandemic

COVID has once again moored a popular boating activity in the North Okanagan.

The Okanagan Quality Life Society has announced for a second straight year they will not operate its highly popular Heaven Can Wait program, which provides persons with disabilities, seniors in care centres and members of seniors centres in Greater Vernon and the North Okanagan the chance to enjoy therapeutic outings on Okanagan Lake.

“We have made the very difficult decision to extend the suspension of the operations of our cherished Heaven Can Wait program,” said society president Bob Rinaldi. “We will remain closed for the 2021 season. The health and safety of our clients and our captains is our highest priority.”

The society provides one- to two-hour pontoon boat trips on the Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake. From June 1 to Sept. 30 the program runs pre-scheduled trips, Monday through Friday, with weekend trips on an as-needed basis to accommodate special requests like Father’s Day outings, birthdays, and other special events.

The Heaven Can Wait program operates under the regulations and approval of Transport Canada, and the program’s 45 volunteer captains are licensed, trained and have standard first aid.

“The safety and comfort of our special passengers have been our priority for the 28 years of operation, and there has never been an emergency situation or accident,” said the society on its website.

The society hopes to restart the program in 2022.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

READ MORE: Heaven Can Wait sails again


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingcharitydisabilitiesSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to target people ages 40+ in ‘high risk communities’ with AstraZeneca vaccine
Next story
Federal Budget 2021: Liberals seek to win over low-wage workers and students

Just Posted

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter team was asked to be on standby to rescue a missing hiker in Naramata. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Lost hiker rescued in Okanagan Mountain Park

COSAR, PENSAR, and VSAR worked together to rescue a hiker in Okanagan Mountain Park

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Increased COVID-19 activity brings vaccine clinic to Enderby

Registration opens Tuesday, April 20 for May clinic for anyone over the age of 18

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

Former Vernon Vipers captain Riley Brandt is one of 10 ex-B.C. Hockey League players to receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Vancouver Canucks alumni. Brandt, who guided the Snakes in 2016-17, is currently playing for the MacEwan University Griffins in Edmonton. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers captain earns Canucks bursary

Riley Brandt one of 10 former B.C. Hockey League players to receive $2,500 from Vancouver Canucks Alumni

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

courts
Penticton man guilty of assaulting young boys

Bryan Lamb was found guilty of two counts of assault

Abandoned Rail Brewing Company, located at 1220 Davenport Ave. on the KVR trail, has applied to the City of Penticton for a manufacturing facility and lounge endorsement. The city will review the application in their April 20, 2021 council meeting. (City of Penticton photo)
A new brewery could be coming to the KVR trail in the South Okanagan

The patio would seat up to 113 just 10 feet from the trail

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery

Police were called to a business near the mall about 12:45 p.m.

Most Read