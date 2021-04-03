Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Two backcountry sledders were rescued from the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area Friday morning

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team flew into action in the Shuswap Friday, April 2.

Working alongside Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers, VSAR’s Air Rescue One team succeeded in rescuing a pair of backcountry sledders in the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area.

VSAR’s Air Rescue One was the first search and rescue team in B.C. to develop helicopter winch rescue back in 2014, and they service a wide area. The team continues to rescue dozens of people per year across the Thompson Okanagan region.

“Happy Easter everyone, stay safe out there,” the service said Saturday.

Brendan Shykora

Search and Rescue