Vernon homeowner’s 9-1-1 smarts lead to B&E arrests

A resident who recognized that their house was being broken into is being credited with helping nab a pair of suspects.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home in the 2800 block of 48th Avenue just before midnight on June 9.

The resident, who was home at the time, described to a 911 dispatcher what he thought was the sound of someone coming through the roof and into his residence through the venting system.

As the occupant of the home provided live updates to the 911, officers attended and surrounded the residence.

Within minutes, two men were heard trying to exit the rear door of the home at which time they were met by RCMP officers on the other side.

Both males were taken into custody without incident and were found to be in possession of stolen property.

“The victim in the home was not injured during the incident and followed the directions of the 911 dispatchers to keep himself safe,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. In this particular case, the residence is attached to a local business and the suspects gained entry through a roof venting system.”

The RCMP is applauding the resident for following the directions of the 911 operators, as they are specifically trained to provide instructions until police arrive on the scene. The RCMP does not recommend confronting individuals and placing yourself in harm’s way.

Gabriel Luke and Stanley Michell, both of Vernon, have been charged with break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, possession of break-and-enter instruments and masking the face to commit an indictable offence.

Both males were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 21.