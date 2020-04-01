Bannister Honda is looking to alleviate some stress for two Vernon families by gifting two used vehicles to families hit hard by COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Honda dealership gifting 2 cars to families hit by COVID-19

Two-month online nomination period will decide the recipients of two previously-owned cars

A Vernon car dealership is giving back to the community in a big way amid COVID-19.

Bannister Honda’s Giving Back campaign will see two families who have been impacted by the pandemic drive away in a free, pre-owned vehicle.

“This is no joke,” general manager Pat Loehndorf said in an announcement that just so happened to come on April Fools. “We have two clean, reliable, vehicles to give away to two families that need a little help, and we’re looking to the community to tell us who we should give them to.”

For the next two months, the two cars — a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla — will stand prominently in the lot of Bannister Honda while their new owners are selected.

“As a community, it’s important we help each other wherever possible” sales manager Jack Decaire said. “I’m proud that we’re able to affect some positive change in the lives of several families that have been affected by this crisis.”

During the campaign window, nominations of families in the community will be accepted at bannisterhonda.com/givingback.

For the next two months, on the 26th, a panel of staff members will choose one of the finalists nominated.

“Each of these vehicles has been given a clean bill of health from our award-winning service department, and has been detailed and touched up by Bannister All-Makes Collision and Glass,” Loehndorf said.

“We know that many are dealing with a lot of sources of stress right now. We’re going to make sure that, for two families in our area, reliable transportation isn’t one of them.”

For more information and terms and conditions, please visit Bannister’s website.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Coronavirus

Most Read