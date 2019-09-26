Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (second from right) receives a Climate and Energy Action honourable mention award from energy minister Michelle Mungall (right) at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver. (Photo courtesy of Community Energy Association)

The City of Vernon has received honourable mention for the Climate and Energy Action Awards at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

The recognition comes in response to the city’s Climate Action Revolving Fund for Electric Bicycle Fleet (Corporate category).

“Our council is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and our climate change impact,” said Mayor Victor Cumming, who accepted the award on the city’s behalf. “This recognition shows that Vernon is joining others to make strides in climate action.”

Award recipients this year included the City of Richmond, Village of Granisle and City of Surrey. Additional honourable mentions were given to the Fraser Valley Regional District and City of Campbell River.

“The innovative projects we are celebrating are great examples of the leadership we need to achieve the goals of the Province’s CleanBC plan,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

“BC communities continue to take progressive action on climate change by instituting projects that help to reduce their corporate and community greenhouse gas emissions as well as adapt to climate impacts,” added Patrick Johnstone, chair of the Community Energy Association and councillor with the City of New Westminster. “This local government action is vital to achieve B.C.’s long-term GHG emission reduction targets.”

The Community Energy Association organizes the Climate and Energy Action Awards annually in partnership with the Province of BC, Union of BC Municipalities, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and Real Estate Foundation of BC.

For more information on applicants and their projects, visit the Community Energy Association’s website at http://communityenergy.bc.ca.

