Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming (second from right) receives a Climate and Energy Action honourable mention award from energy minister Michelle Mungall (right) at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver. (Photo courtesy of Community Energy Association)

Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

City wins honourable mention for Climate and Energy Action at UBCM convention

The City of Vernon has received honourable mention for the Climate and Energy Action Awards at the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

The recognition comes in response to the city’s Climate Action Revolving Fund for Electric Bicycle Fleet (Corporate category).

“Our council is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and our climate change impact,” said Mayor Victor Cumming, who accepted the award on the city’s behalf. “This recognition shows that Vernon is joining others to make strides in climate action.”

READ MORE: Vernon residents invited to city climate action booth at Sunshine Festival

Award recipients this year included the City of Richmond, Village of Granisle and City of Surrey. Additional honourable mentions were given to the Fraser Valley Regional District and City of Campbell River.

“The innovative projects we are celebrating are great examples of the leadership we need to achieve the goals of the Province’s CleanBC plan,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

“BC communities continue to take progressive action on climate change by instituting projects that help to reduce their corporate and community greenhouse gas emissions as well as adapt to climate impacts,” added Patrick Johnstone, chair of the Community Energy Association and councillor with the City of New Westminster. “This local government action is vital to achieve B.C.’s long-term GHG emission reduction targets.”

READ MORE: Vernon students call for climate action

The Community Energy Association organizes the Climate and Energy Action Awards annually in partnership with the Province of BC, Union of BC Municipalities, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and Real Estate Foundation of BC.

For more information on applicants and their projects, visit the Community Energy Association’s website at http://communityenergy.bc.ca.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall
Next story
RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

Just Posted

Vernon honoured for climate, energy action

City wins honourable mention for Climate and Energy Action at UBCM convention

RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

See nature through the eyes of local impressionists at Armstrong gallery’s October Art Show

Three artists’ works will be featured at the gallery from Oct. 3-26

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 valve leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Rotary Club of Peachland supports JoeAnna’s House

Service organization has raised $10,000 for facility during past two years

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Most Read