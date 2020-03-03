Vernon hospital board adds directors

New board members for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation include (standing, from left) Denise Murray, Derek Powers, Ryan Chambers and Sarah Pruckl (seated). (VJHF photo)

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has appointed four new board members to its already robust team of volunteers.

Joining the board for the 2020-2022 term are:

· Ryan Chambers – President, Chambers Transportation Group Ltd.;

· Denise Murray – retired, registered nurse;

· Sarah Pruckl – owner, Gumtree Catering;

· Derek Powers – partner, Nixon Wenger LLP.

“We are thrilled to have such strong interest from the community for our board,” said Kevin Arbuckle, VJH Foundation president. “The skill set of our new members is a great complement to our already strong and experienced team, and we are excited to have them join us.”

READ MORE: Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Each new member brings incredible passion and commitment to their role as exemplified by Powers’ reason for joining. Before arriving in Vernon, he was a partner with a national law firm in Ontario, advising clients on a multitude of sectors, including hospitals and foundations.

“This was always the most fulfilling part of my practice – seeing the positive impact of their work within the communities they served, said Powers, who said he’s had many chances to visit VJH’s emergency room as a parent of two active kids.

“I have come to understand the value of a modern, well-equipped hospital supported by an active foundation. I look forward to the opportunity to support healthcare in our region by helping to raise funds for not only our hospital but long-term care facilities and community health services in the North Okanagan.”

Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty was thrilled to have the calibre of the new quartet join the existing board members, and also paid tribute to retiring members Elise Allan and Richard Rolke.

“Elise Allan, partner with Nixon Wenger LLP, has been an integral part of our board for 12 years, having served both as president as well as member at large,” said McBrearty. “Additionally, Richard Rolke gave an amazing 18 years of dedication and commitment to the foundation board. Their exemplary service and committee work saw us through many fundraising campaigns including the Tower of Care and Operation Surgical Care for Life. We are humbled by their long term commitment to the VJH Foundation.”



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations