New board members for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation include (standing, from left) Denise Murray, Derek Powers, Ryan Chambers and Sarah Pruckl (seated). (VJHF photo)

Vernon hospital board adds directors

Foursome of new directors named to VJH Foundation board

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has appointed four new board members to its already robust team of volunteers.

Joining the board for the 2020-2022 term are:

· Ryan Chambers – President, Chambers Transportation Group Ltd.;

· Denise Murray – retired, registered nurse;

· Sarah Pruckl – owner, Gumtree Catering;

· Derek Powers – partner, Nixon Wenger LLP.

“We are thrilled to have such strong interest from the community for our board,” said Kevin Arbuckle, VJH Foundation president. “The skill set of our new members is a great complement to our already strong and experienced team, and we are excited to have them join us.”

READ MORE: Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Each new member brings incredible passion and commitment to their role as exemplified by Powers’ reason for joining. Before arriving in Vernon, he was a partner with a national law firm in Ontario, advising clients on a multitude of sectors, including hospitals and foundations.

“This was always the most fulfilling part of my practice – seeing the positive impact of their work within the communities they served, said Powers, who said he’s had many chances to visit VJH’s emergency room as a parent of two active kids.

“I have come to understand the value of a modern, well-equipped hospital supported by an active foundation. I look forward to the opportunity to support healthcare in our region by helping to raise funds for not only our hospital but long-term care facilities and community health services in the North Okanagan.”

Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty was thrilled to have the calibre of the new quartet join the existing board members, and also paid tribute to retiring members Elise Allan and Richard Rolke.

“Elise Allan, partner with Nixon Wenger LLP, has been an integral part of our board for 12 years, having served both as president as well as member at large,” said McBrearty. “Additionally, Richard Rolke gave an amazing 18 years of dedication and commitment to the foundation board. Their exemplary service and committee work saw us through many fundraising campaigns including the Tower of Care and Operation Surgical Care for Life. We are humbled by their long term commitment to the VJH Foundation.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Just Posted

RDNO invests $21K into waste reduction programs in Greater Vernon area

Board of Directors selects the 2020 Rethinking and Reducing Waste grant recipients

Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

RCMP officer says on-site investigation will ‘hopefully’ be concluding by Tuesday night

Vernon hospital board adds directors

Foursome of new directors named to VJH Foundation board

Vernon Grade 8 squad earns provincial experience

Seaton Sonics go 1-3 in Abbotsford; three North OK schools begin senior provincials Wednesday

Job fair returns to Enderby for round two

North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair at Splatsin Centre

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Penticton Crime Stoppers seek information on ‘C the moon’ graffiti

The tag “C the Moon” has frequently been spotted around town in recent days.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

Most Read