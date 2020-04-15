Vernon hospital campaign funds contribute during pandemic

Eight new bladder scanners and vital sign machines distributed to nine different VJH departments

In a photo taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing wasn’t the rule, Vernon Jubilee Hospital 2 East/West team members Megan Cox (from left), Taura Heerschop, Trish Jorimann, Iris Ready, Glenda Plecas, Taryn Schroeder, Susan Falkenholt and Lucy Cross admire a new bladder scanner and vital sign machine, purchased for the hospital with funds raised from the VJH Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign. (VJHF photo)

The annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s (VJHF) Light a Bulb campaign’s impact is making a difference to staff throughout VJH as they prepare for and adjust to the dynamic situation of COVID-19.

The 2019 fundraising campaign, which ran from Nov. 15 through the end of December, focused on raising funds to upgrade and replace urgently needed equipment at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH). And the community came to the table in a big way – exceeding the VJH Foundation goal and raising more than $315,000.

“The funds raised through this campaign enabled the foundation to purchase much-needed equipment for our hospital, some of which is proving vital as teams adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic,” VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said.

“Amongst other purchases, eight new bladder scanners and eight new vital machines were distributed throughout nine different departments in VJH over the past few months. Thanks to the hundreds of donors who chose to support our Light a Bulb campaign, every dollar raised truly is impacting patient care right here, right now, in our hospital.”

Iris Ready, a registered nurse on Floor 2 East/West, said the vital signs machines the hospital received are lifesaving.

“Having this additional equipment is crucial, particularly for patients who are on contact precautions,” she said. “We’re now able to keep a specific machine with a patient in isolation, rather than having to sanitize after each use in order to transfer between rooms. Not only does this save time for our nursing staff, but it also greatly reduces the spread of bacteria and assists with mitigating infection. These new machines are a wonderful addition to our wards and we are so thankful to have them.”

For the patients themselves, Ready said, the advanced technology of the new bladder scanners allows nurses to see more on the screens. This enhanced view means that patient comfort is increased so the nurses can press more gently during assessments.

“The hospital’s medical and administrative teams have been working tirelessly to prepare for a potential surge during this pandemic,” said McBrearty. “Having state-of-the-art equipment and access to the latest technologies benefits everyone – staff and patients alike.”

Amongst other equipment purchased, thanks to the community’s generosity during the 2019 Light a Bulb campaign, two additional gastroscopes which are now used in VJH’s surgical department.

