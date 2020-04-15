In a photo taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing wasn’t the rule, Vernon Jubilee Hospital 2 East/West team members Megan Cox (from left), Taura Heerschop, Trish Jorimann, Iris Ready, Glenda Plecas, Taryn Schroeder, Susan Falkenholt and Lucy Cross admire a new bladder scanner and vital sign machine, purchased for the hospital with funds raised from the VJH Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign. (VJHF photo)

Vernon hospital campaign funds contribute during pandemic

Eight new bladder scanners and vital sign machines distributed to nine different VJH departments

The annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s (VJHF) Light a Bulb campaign’s impact is making a difference to staff throughout VJH as they prepare for and adjust to the dynamic situation of COVID-19.

The 2019 fundraising campaign, which ran from Nov. 15 through the end of December, focused on raising funds to upgrade and replace urgently needed equipment at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH). And the community came to the table in a big way – exceeding the VJH Foundation goal and raising more than $315,000.

“The funds raised through this campaign enabled the foundation to purchase much-needed equipment for our hospital, some of which is proving vital as teams adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic,” VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said.

“Amongst other purchases, eight new bladder scanners and eight new vital machines were distributed throughout nine different departments in VJH over the past few months. Thanks to the hundreds of donors who chose to support our Light a Bulb campaign, every dollar raised truly is impacting patient care right here, right now, in our hospital.”

Iris Ready, a registered nurse on Floor 2 East/West, said the vital signs machines the hospital received are lifesaving.

“Having this additional equipment is crucial, particularly for patients who are on contact precautions,” she said. “We’re now able to keep a specific machine with a patient in isolation, rather than having to sanitize after each use in order to transfer between rooms. Not only does this save time for our nursing staff, but it also greatly reduces the spread of bacteria and assists with mitigating infection. These new machines are a wonderful addition to our wards and we are so thankful to have them.”

For the patients themselves, Ready said, the advanced technology of the new bladder scanners allows nurses to see more on the screens. This enhanced view means that patient comfort is increased so the nurses can press more gently during assessments.

“The hospital’s medical and administrative teams have been working tirelessly to prepare for a potential surge during this pandemic,” said McBrearty. “Having state-of-the-art equipment and access to the latest technologies benefits everyone – staff and patients alike.”

Amongst other equipment purchased, thanks to the community’s generosity during the 2019 Light a Bulb campaign, two additional gastroscopes which are now used in VJH’s surgical department.

READ MORE: Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients
Next story
Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

Just Posted

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Vernon hospital campaign funds contribute during pandemic

Eight new bladder scanners and vital sign machines distributed to nine different VJH departments

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Enderby resident gives forever home to ‘homeless’ plant

A nice gesture made this Easter extra special for one North Okanagan woman

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Coldstream

No injuries in minor blaze

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Summerland business leaders look to recovery

COVID-19 pandemic continues, but entrepreneurs are planning for the future

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Most Read