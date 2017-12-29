VJH Foundation’s 30th annual Light a Bulb Campaign raised more than $275,000 to replace the fleet of endoscopes in the Ambulatory Care Unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. In photo (from left) are Dr. Curtis Mohamed, Dr. Brian Chai, Dr. Hamish Hwang, RN Lori Baker and Dr. Karl Langer. Photo credit: Contributed

Vernon hospital fundraiser exceeds target

Light A Bulb campaign for Vernon Jubilee Hospital raises $275,888

The generous spirit of the community has allowed the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 30th annual Light a Bulb Campaign to raise $275,888, exceeding the campaign’s $250,000 goal.

Businesses, individuals and organizations contributed to the campaign in donations varying from $10 to $40,000.

“Every donation we received was vital in making this happen. We want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to Light a Bulb, ensuring the best outcomes for health care in the North Okanagan,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.

The money raised will purchase a fleet of new endoscopes for cancer screening in the VJH Ambulatory Care Unit.

“Donations to this campaign have made a real and meaningful impact by helping us purchase critical diagnostic equipment that supports early cancer detection,” said Dr. Curtis Mohamed, 2017 Light a Bulb campaign chair.

Light a Bulb began 30 years ago when then-VJH Board member Daphne Thuillier spearheaded a campaign to raise funds for a heart monitoring system for the ICU and Emergency Department at VJH. Part of the fundraising campaign included a ‘Light a Bulb’ promotion where a gift of $20 would light a bulb on a tree outside the hospital.

Since then, Light a Bulb has raised more than $4.5 million through community donations to support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment and expansions for the hospital.

 


