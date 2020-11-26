Welcome Lars, the elf, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s newest representative for the Light a Bulb campaign. (Contributed)

Vernon hospital welcomes new elf for Light a Bulb campaign

The passing of candy cane from elf-to-elf warrants a colouring contest!

For the past 17 years, Lars the elf was the face of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign, but in 2020 – a year of change – Lars has decided to hang his elf hat and kick off those curly-toed shoes in retirement.

In his place, the VJH Foundation has hired its newest elf: Lars.

“My name is also Lars,” he said. “Funny enough, there are lots of us up in the North Pole.”

On his friends’ retirement, he said his dedicated predecessor decided to focus on other pastimes.

“…Such as wrapping presents, drinking hot chocolate by the fire and tennis – of all things,” Lars said. “As his dedicated apprentice for almost 20 years, he has passed on the reigns and now I have the pleasure of working with the foundation and wonderful donors throughout this great community.

As the new face of the campaign, Lars said he’s excited to “light some bulbs in support of health care excellence in the North Okanagan.

“And from what I’m told, this is something lots of people like to support,” he said. “So, thank you in advance.”

To celebrate the arrival of new Lars, the VJH Foundation is inviting kids – and kids ta heart – to grab their colouring tools and creativity and give new Lars a new look.

“Let’s have some fun! Use the colouring page found in today’s Morning Star or on the Foundation website and get creative,” says the foundation.

To enter the contest, post a picture to the VJH Foundations social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram and tag #LightaBulb2020.

Entries can be mailed to the foundation at 2101 – 32nd St., Vernon, B.C., V1T 5L2.

The colouring contest closes Sunday, Dec. 21, with one winner to be randomly selected and announced Dec. 22. The winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local store of their choice.

This year, all monies raised through the Light a Bulb campaign will go towards purchasing an additional echocardiogram ultrasound machine for the Medical Imaging Department in the Cardiology Unit.

READ MORE: Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

READ MORE: New program raising funds for Vernon SPCA branch

