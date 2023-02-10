Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra

With thousands dead in the wake of a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria and many more thousands injured and displaced, a Vernon hotel is looking to leverage local generosity to support the victims.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria on Monday. As of Thursday afternoon, CNN reported that over 21,000 people have died in the two countries.

To help ease the burden on the earthquake victims, Vernon’s Quality Inn and Suites is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., when people can drop by the hotel’s front desk and buy samosas with homemade chutney.

“However much money we raise we’re going to match it and all the proceeds are going to be going straight to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” said Vinil Sood, business development associate at Quality Inn and Suites.

“We thought that this was just going to be a really good opportunity for us to help people in need.”

Sood says the community has been generous when the hotel has hosted fundraisers in the past, and he hopes people will turn out to the event and support the cause this time around.

Sood has been reading the news and has been touched by images of the earthquake’s aftermath. It brought to mind a time he experienced a minor earthquake while living in Quesnel.

“I thought I was just spinning, dizzy, but it was just a super minor earthquake and I felt it from my house, and I just can’t imagine what it would be like to go through a massive earthquake right around (Turkey and Syria) and just be living in that area,” he said. “It’s just devastating all around and I just hope that even if it’s just a small impact that we have, at least it will make a difference in somebody’s life.”

The hotel hasn’t yet decided which organization it will be directing funds to, but Sood said it will be one of the major organizations with the least amount of administrative costs.

Quality Inn and Suites is located at 4204 32nd Street in Vernon.

Brendan Shykora

