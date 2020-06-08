Vernon hotel, school, homes, vehicles vandalized

A number of Vernon homes, vehicles, a hotel and a school were hit by vandals armed with spray paint and some cruel words over the weekend.

Racist and rude words were sprayed on at least half a dozen vehicles, some residences and the Econo Lodge, at the corner of 42nd Avenue and Highway 97.

“A few cars and dumpster and one of our walls and one room window,” the Econo Lodge manager told The Morning Star.

“It was quite a bit. Young children. We saw it on the camera and gave it to police.”

The youth, wearing hooded sweatshirts, were not fazed by security cameras, and proceeded to spray paint three guests cars and the building, according to the hotel manager.

Footage shows the vandals in action at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, June 7.

W.L. Seaton Secondary was also the victim of the vandalism.

“Our painters are currently onsite painting over the damage,” superintendent Joe Rogers said. “We are also working with the RCMP.”

Updates will be provided once RCMP have further investigated.

CrimeRCMP

