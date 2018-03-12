Vernon house fire snuffed out quickly

Emergency personnel, neighbours, attend the scene of a house fire in Vernon Monday afternoon

Emergency personnel and concerned neighbours respond to the scene of a house fire on Mt. Bulman Place in Vernon shortly before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Concerned neighbours and emergency personnel gathered outside the scene of a house fire on Mt. Bulman Place Monday afternoon.

The fire, which the homeowner said occurred on the upper floor of the building, occurred shortly after renovations were done to the home.

Despite the fire being snuffed out quickly, the homeowner said she expects there to be water damage and believes an electrical malfunction to be the igniter.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be confirmed by fire officials.

