Vernon immigrant society names new executive director

Amelia Sirianni is the new executive director of Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society. (Contributed)

A Vernonite has been appointed executive director of Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society.

Former professional actor Amelia Sirianni joined VDICSS as a settlement worker in schools and was promoted to director of operations in 2022 as part of a leadership transitional plan with the goal of becoming executive director.

The society’s board of directors feel confident in Sirianni’s capabilities and abilities in leading VDICSS into a bright future.

“Over the past few months, she has been able to diversify, grow and expand the agency beyond our expectations,” said Philipp Gruner, interim executive director, and board chair.

“We asked Amelia to solidify VDICSS’s presence in the community as a major For Purpose Organization assisting and helping our clients. The recent immigration programs both on a federal and provincial level resulted in a record number of new Canadians and immigrants settling in the North Okanagan, making the services and programs VDICSS offers more important than ever.

“We look forward to continuing seeing the growth, modernization and diversification Amelia will bring to our organization. We wish Amelia the best of luck in her new position and the board is fully committed and supportive of Amelia’s new role.”

Sirianni spent more than a decade working as a professional actor in Toronto. She received her formal professional training at the Randolph College of Performing Arts and has since had the privilege of performing on stages across North America as well as in film and television.

Some of her favorite roles include Deedee Doodle in The Doodlebops Live national tours, Strawberry Shortcake in “Strawberry Shortcake and Friends” North American tours, and Widget in the runaway Toronto Fringe and Next Stage Festival hit “The Tiki Bikini Beach Paradise Party A-Go-Go.”

Since 1989, VDICSS has offered many services for newcomers, immigrants, refugees, and naturalized citizens, helping with settlement and integration into Canada and Vernon.

