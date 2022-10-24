Vernon infrastructure work affects pair of roads

Crews to begin work on Silver Star Road, and Mission Road, between 20th and 21st Avenues, Thursday, Oct. 27

Detours along Vernon’s Silver Star Road will be in place Thursday, Oct. 27. (City of Vernon photo)

A detour will be required for a portion of Vernon’s Silver Star Road this week while crews complete upgrades to water infrastructure in the area.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, traffic in the westbound lane of Silver Star Road will be detoured along Cunningham Road and MacDonald Road. The work is expected to be done the same day by 5 p.m.

Eastbound traffic should not be impacted; however, motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones and to be prepared for possible travel delays. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

• Also on Thursday, a laneway between Mission Road and 35th Street will be closed for several days while crews complete upgrades to sanitary infrastructure in the area.

The lane is located behind homes in the 3400-blocks of 20th and 21st Avenues.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the laneway will be closed to everyone but local traffic. The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 10. Please note, this timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Some travel delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

