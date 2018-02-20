Vernon integrative health centre opens

Flower of Life Integrative Health Centre and Apothecary and The Medicinal Cannabis Resource Centre Inc. (MCRCI) are teaming up to offer a resource to medicinal marijuana patients in Vernon. From left, Selena Wong, owner/operator of Flower of Life Integrative Health Centre and Apothecary and Terry Roycroft, president of The Medicinal Cannabis Resource Centre Inc. (MCRCI) (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

A few years ago, Selena Wong saw a “gap” in the quality of products the patients she worked with at local medical marijuana dispensaries were receiving — so she set out to fill it.

She said Flower of Life Integrative Health Centre & Apothecary, which she co-founded with Stephen Symons and Carolyn Corrigal, fills that gap while providing an integrative approach to natural health care and wellness.

Wong, a natural health practitioner, began her career in the wellness industry seven years ago while working in a medical lab “trimming.”

Intrigued by the plant’s therapeutic effects on a number of medical conditions, Wong, who studied psychology, sociology and metaphysics in university, delved further into the world of natural health and wellness, and ultimately, the study of clinical cannabinoid medicine.

She said it was while working at a Kelowna dispensary that she developed the passion that led her to finally open her own online dispensary, and later, Flower of Life.

“I had an experience with a member who was treating ameloblastoma (cancer of the jaw), who was sold some contaminated product. Six weeks later, he died. That’s when I got really pissed,” Wong recalled.

Wong said the product that particular patient had been using to treat his illness had “originally” been well-produced, but the shop owners had changed the medicine on the shelf, unbeknownst to her. She said that “lack of of concern” for the effect a change in formula could have on a patient impassioned her to advocate for better and safer practices.

“Seeing patients be compromised by a system that wasn’t clean is what lead me to want improve the system,” she said.

“To create a site where that didn’t happen — where the products are clean, they’re lab tested, and there is a standardized dosing practice, and we didn’t see that existing anywhere. I truly believe if you don’t see it, if it’s not existing in your community it’s your responsibility to create it — so we did.”

The centre has been in operation since late 2017, but Wong officially opened Flower of Life in Vernon last week. She described it as a “progressive health centre offering a multi-disciplinary approach to whole health and true healing.”

Flower of Life employs a range of health care experts and practitioners, ranging from medical and naturopathic doctors, nurses, herbalists, counsellors, holistic nutritionists, massage therapists, energy therapists, and spa practitioners.

And while cannabis cannot be purchased at Flower of Life, it could be considered a companion to her online dispensary.

“As far as I know, the centre is the first of its kind,” she said.

But she said the centre’s true “uniqueness” lies in its partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Resource Centre Inc (MCRCI), a private organization created to assist patients by providing guidance in the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Consultants from MCRCI will be on site at Flower of Life for referral assistance and consultation on cannabis treatment.

Many of her clients at the centre, she noted, also use legal cannabis products, from tinctures to topical creams, to tea, to ease chronic pain or treat serious medical conditions — but not all of them.

Flower of Life, she explained, exists to accommodate “all kinds of people” with “all kinds” of individual wellness needs.

While there is still a stigma surrounding medicinal marijuana use, Wong said research has been moving forward steadily and has found that cannabis use can be beneficial in the treatment of a variety of ailments.

Wong said chronic pain, sleep issues, Epilepsy, depression, anxiety, PTSD, cancer, and glaucoma can all be safely treated with medicinal cannabis use.

Terry Roycroft, president and founder of the Vancouver-based company, who was on hand Feb. 15 for the centre’s opening celebration, echoed Wong, adding that although general practitioners are able to prescribe cannabis to patients, many are not “well-informed” regarding dosages and strains. He says MCRCI has the ability to connect walk-in patients with a specialized doctor, as as to licensed producers throughout Canada — making its partnership with Flower of Life a “perfect fit.”

“A lot of this crosses over, cannabis use and natural medicine and natural healing,” he said.

“The issue for a lot of people is how to become legal when you need treatment — how to get liscenced. We can assist with that.”

He said the impending legalization makes this more and more relevant.

