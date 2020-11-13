Vernon internment camp part of family history society film screening

The Vernon and District Family History Society will show the film That Never Happened via Zoom, and everyone is invited to the screening.
That Never Happened, produced by Armistice Films, reveals the story of Canada’s first national internment operations, when more than 88,000 people were forced to register, and more than 8,500 were wrongfully imprisoned in concentration camps across Canada, including Vernon.
It will be available on Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Deadline to register is Sunday, Nov. 15.
The film recounts the forced internment of thousands of Ukrainians and other Europeans from 1914 to 1920. The Vernon internment camp, located at what is now W.L. Seaton Secondary, was one of the largest and longest opened, one of only two that held women and children.
The society screened the film at the Towne Theatre in February 2020.
The cost is $5 for non-society members, free for those who are society members. Payment can be made by e-transfer to treasurer_vdfhs@vdfhs.com. The Zoom link will be sent once the transfer is received.
After the screening, Vernon’s Andrea Malysh, program manager of the Canadian First World War Internment Recognition Fund, will be available for a question and answer.
