Vernon intersection flooded with water bottles

Happened at the major intersection at the bottom of Hospital Hill, on 32nd Street, Friday afternoon

A major Vernon intersection survived a small bottleneck Friday, Aug. 25.

The eastbound lanes crossing 25th Avenue onto Highway 6 at the bottom of Hospital Hill (32nd Street northbound and southbound) were flooded with numerous water bottles of varying sizes.

A woman posted a picture to social media of the downed bottles littering the lanes shortly after 3 p.m.

It’s not clear at this point how the bottles ended up on the roadway or where they came from.

The debris has been cleared and traffic is, er, flowing normally.

