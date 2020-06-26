Vernon Jiu Jitsu club owner offers free training to police

A Vernon mixed martial arts club is offering free training to members of the RCMP.

Mario Deveault, owner and head instructor at NOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, re-posted a video he had first shared four years ago, in which he offered his training services to police free of charge.

“I realize that you wake up in the morning and you say goodbye to your loved ones and you go to work and put your lives on the line for our safety,” Deveault said. “Without law and authority, there would be nothing but chaos.”

“I just wanted to extend an offer to any RCMP member out there in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Grindrod, Armstrong … if you wanted to get some training in, come and see me,” he said.

Deveault said he can be reached on Facebook, by emailing shuswapbjj@gmail.com or by calling 250-804-9262.

Brendan Shykora

