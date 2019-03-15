Seaton students Ryan-Benjamin Hudson (from left), Kieran Grandbois, Leif LaFrance and Augustus Holamn strike for climate change in front of the Vernon Courthouse Friday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon joins worldwide student strike

Kids skip school to demand action on climate

Some Vernon students skipped school to stand in solidarity in a worldwide action against climate change Friday.

A number of kids from W.L. Seaton Secondary and a few from Beairsto Elementary stood in front of the Vernon courthouse waving signs reading, ‘We don’t have time, our Earth needs us now,’ and, ‘There is no economy on a dead planet.’

Part of Earth Strike Vernon, the Students for Climate Change action drew a number of honks and waves of support from passing motorists on 27th Street.

“We’re here to force governments and corporations to be held accountable for their actions and one of the ways we are doing this today is a school strike,” said Kieran Grandbois, spokesperson. “We’re doing this in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of students internationally.

See – PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

“It’s a school day today but we’re taking the day off to strike. We’re not cutting class really, we’re trying to be involved in our community and that’s the important difference.”

Along with the strike, the students are circulating a petition among youth in Vernon and planning on presenting it to City Council at a later date.

Anyone interested in leading such efforts at their own school can email earthstrikevernon@gmail.com.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
