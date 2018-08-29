Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for the OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life campaign at the annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort.

Players dodged the drizzle as they went from spectacular hole to hole on the beautiful Predator Course, and were delighted with the fabulous hospitality provided by hole sponsors.

RELATED: Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation golf tournament filling up

RELATED: Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

They returned to a cocktail reception and gourmet dinner. The live auction featured 12 amazing package items including exclusive golf resorts, fishing trips and VIP wine dinners.

An anaesthetic machine and scope demonstration, on display in the lobby prior to dinner displayed for guests, garnered a ton of excitement in the room.

The foundation extends a special thank you to Title Sponsor Paul Docksteader Foundation, and Venue Sponsor Predator Ridge Resort, who have already committed to next year.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community — from the fantastic sponsors, many who come back year after year, to the players and bidders,” said Lisa Westermark, executive director of VJHF.

“There are so many individuals and companies that participate, it is truly inspiring and we are so grateful for the difference this funding will make toward our important campaign to enhance surgical care for thousands of people each year.”

This year brings the total raised for the Charity Classic to $1,744,537 net for new equipment and upgrades at Vernon Jubilee Hospital since its inception in 2010.

OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life seeks to improve surgical capacity at VJH by reducing wait times and upgrading equipment. To achieve this, the campaign is seeking $3.6million to equip a fifth operating room, purchase new anaesthesia machines and a urology table with real-time imaging.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm
Next story
B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life

True Leaf reports record quarter

True Leaf Medicine has announced its best quarter ever for the three-months ending June 30, 2018.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Nanaimo acoustic duo Builder the Banshee will be playing a two-hour matinee Sunday, Sept. 2.

On a rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Most Read