Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for the OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life campaign at the annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort.

Players dodged the drizzle as they went from spectacular hole to hole on the beautiful Predator Course, and were delighted with the fabulous hospitality provided by hole sponsors.

They returned to a cocktail reception and gourmet dinner. The live auction featured 12 amazing package items including exclusive golf resorts, fishing trips and VIP wine dinners.

An anaesthetic machine and scope demonstration, on display in the lobby prior to dinner displayed for guests, garnered a ton of excitement in the room.

The foundation extends a special thank you to Title Sponsor Paul Docksteader Foundation, and Venue Sponsor Predator Ridge Resort, who have already committed to next year.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our community — from the fantastic sponsors, many who come back year after year, to the players and bidders,” said Lisa Westermark, executive director of VJHF.

“There are so many individuals and companies that participate, it is truly inspiring and we are so grateful for the difference this funding will make toward our important campaign to enhance surgical care for thousands of people each year.”

This year brings the total raised for the Charity Classic to $1,744,537 net for new equipment and upgrades at Vernon Jubilee Hospital since its inception in 2010.

OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life seeks to improve surgical capacity at VJH by reducing wait times and upgrading equipment. To achieve this, the campaign is seeking $3.6million to equip a fifth operating room, purchase new anaesthesia machines and a urology table with real-time imaging.

