Vernon junior firefighters Braeden Barnard and Dakota Becker have been gaining experience like heli-rides fighting B.C.’s wildfires this summer. (Photo submitted)

Vernon junior firefighters on front lines

Pair of Vernon Secondary grads have been getting lots of experience fighting wildfires

As the smoky skies linger in the Vernon area, a couple of former Vernon Secondary School students have been getting first-hand experience in fighting fires.

Dakota Becker and Braeden Barnard began the process of joining the Junior Fire Crew with the BC Wildfire Service back in March. More than 140 students from the Vernon School District applied for 10 positions, where they would participate in approximately eight weeks of training.

In May, the 10 students started their training which included getting familiar with hose lays, setting up pumps, digging guards and getting the S-100 and S-185 certifications, Safety and Fire Entrapment Avoidance, including helicopter safety and much more.

RELATED: Video: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

In June, Becker and Barnard were selected from the 10 students to continue working with BC Wildfire Services on the Fire Stalkers Unit Crew and Vernon Initial Attack crews over the summer. Over the last month and a half, the pair has been at the Vernon base of the Kamloops Fire Centre for what has been called one of the worst fire seasons in B.C.’s history.

“It’s been hard. I’ve been gone for two weeks at a time, living in a tent, at fire camp, but this has been an amazing opportunity,” said Becker. “We spent a lot of time training and getting ready for the season. It’s the hardest I have ever worked, but I love every minute of it. I really encourage any student to get involved in this great program.

“My favourite experiences so far have been the heli-rides, saving baby eagles from a burning tree in the Kamloops fire earlier this season, and the group mentality that you’re all going through hell but somehow everyone finds a way to stay positive and push each other through. No one is alone in this battle against the fires.”

The two former high school students will continue with BC Fire Services until the end of September.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon junior firefighters Dakota Becker (pictured) and Braeden Barnard have been gaining experience fighting B.C.’s wildfires this summer. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Cool Creek fire near Princeton grows to 6,900 hectares
Next story
Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Just Posted

New fire spotted near Mabel

Spot-sized blaze on the Enderby side of the lake

Accident closes 32nd Street in Vernon

UPDATE: Highway 97 now re-opened to traffic

Troops heading to Lumby to lend a hand with wildfires

Canadian Armed Forces coming to relieve firefighters at Harris Creek Thursday

Thieves steal 7,000 litres of diesel from Cherryville business

Approximately 6,680 litres of diesel fuel were taken from an outdoor tank.

RCMP thank citizens for help in arrest

Arrest of a wanted male Monday saw four individuals lend a hand to injured officer

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Multiple-vehicle collision reported at Highway 97A/97B intersection

A multi-vehicle collision is reported to have occurred at the Highway 97A/97B… Continue reading

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Cool Creek fire near Princeton grows to 6,900 hectares

The Cool Creek fire is threatening recreational homes in high elevation north west of Cathedral

Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Money will help create trail network on former Armstrong to Sicamous corridor

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Vernon junior firefighters on front lines

Pair of Vernon Secondary grads have been getting lots of experience fighting wildfires

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Most Read