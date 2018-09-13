Vernon justice recommends legal aid in attempted murder case

A Justice urged an attempted murder suspect to seek legal aid to deal with his ‘serious charges.’

A Justice of the Peace urged an attempted murder suspect to seek legal aid soon to deal with his ‘serious charges.’

Tyson Cole appeared via video in Vernon Law Courts Sept. 13 for a judicial interim release hearing. Cole’s matter was adjourned one week, to Sept. 20, to allow Cole time to obtain counsel.

RELATED: Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Cole was apprehended by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for attempted murder on July 26 in Vernon.

RCMP located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018. Cole was quickly taken into custody by police at Kin Beach and transported back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

“After a short foot pursuit with the male, the officers were able to safely take Cole into custody,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “At the time of the arrest, the beach was sparse of people and the responding officers did a great job at apprehending the male without further incident.”

More to come…

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.