Vernon kids spend summer sharpening volleyball skills

Volleyball camp was in full swing on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Vernon Christian School. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Summer may mean lazy days on the beach for some, but for these 18 kids, it means practice.

Eighteen kids in Grade 5, 6 and 7 signed up to work on improving their game. Their volleyball game.

Anica Haberstock and Morgann McAmmond have been teaching the kids skills to boost their serves, bumps, spikes and sets over the five-day summer camp at Vernon Christian School, under the supervision of facilitator and volleyball coach Chris Bannick.

Haberstock and McAmmond are no strangers to the court with a collective nine years under their belt at VCS, representing the Royals.

The two coaches guided youth through exercises and games on Thursday, Aug. 15, and although it was crazy hair day, a lot of the fancy hairdos were deconstructed or shaken out during play.

The kids took to the court all week between 9 and 12:30 p.m. to sharpen their skills and prepare them for the upcoming season.

Bannick has been hosting the camp for over 17 years and he said every year, it’s a different experience.

“I hire student athletes to come and do it,” Bannick said, admitting—with a laugh—he’s feeling his age and doesn’t want to be No. 1 anymore.

Bannick said not only do these kids have the opportunity to equip themselves with the tools for the court, but they learn leadership skills as well.

“For a lot of these kids, they’re just getting started,” Bannick said. “The idea is not just to give them the basic skills, but to get them to enjoy the game.”

Tomorrow, the kids are going to sharpen their diving skills.

