Vernon kitchen incidents fire up safety reminder

Vernon crews attended two separate incidents within in a matter of hours over weekend

Two separate minor kitchen incidents within a couple hours of each other woke residents at a couple of buildings over the weekend.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 3000 block of Gateby Place at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 18. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small kitchen fire on the fifth floor of a multi-story building had been extinguished. The quick actions of the resident and staff on site effectively notified others in the building and extinguished the fire, using a properly maintained and located fire extinguisher.

“It appears a plastic kettle was set on a stove top and the element was accidentally turned on,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The fire was out when firefighters arrived, so crews confirmed the fire had not spread and ventilated the suite.”

No injuries were reported in the incident and all residents were able to return to the building.

Several hours earlier, crews attended another fire alarm in the 3700 block of 28 A Street. Just before midnight on Sunday, May 17, firefighters found an alarm had been triggered on the fourth floor of an apartment building. Crews swept each floor of the building and confirmed there was no fire.

“Fortunately, the event turned out to be an alarm activation related to cooking,” said Lind. “However, when the alarm sounded, not everyone wanted to leave the building. We understand a situation like this, late at night, can be frustrating. But when it comes to fire and emergency events, time is of the essence. When a fire alarm sounds, you should follow the building’s fire safety plan. Generally, this involves leaving the building until emergency crews confirm it is safe to return.

“We’re thankful neither incident resulted in injuries or major damage,” continued Lind. “We can all take these as reminders to be mindful when we’re working in the kitchen and to remain aware of what to do in the event of a fire.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon fountain vandalized with dish soap

READ MORE: Vernon parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

