Lawn bowlers gathered in Polson Park for first evening of the 2019 Lawn Days of Summer tournament. (Photo: Amy Markin)

Vernon lawn bowlers raise thousands for Okanagan families

The Lawn Days of Summer tournament in August raised $4,200 for the Family Resource Centre

Vernon’s annual lawn bowling tournament was by all accounts an enjoyable time for all involved, and after a cheque was presented to the Family Resource Centre as a result of all that fun, it can now be looked back on even more fondly.

Lawn Days of Summer, provided by BDO Canada LLP, raised $4,200 for the non-profit centre that provides affordable counselling and support programs to children and families in the North Okanagan.

“On behalf of our board, staff and clients we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Jaycee’s of Vernon and BDO for their generous support of the Family Resource Centre for this year’s Lawn Bowling event,” said Scott Manjak, the centre’s executive director.

For three straight weeks in August, a total of 16 teams of four met once a week at Polson Park’s historic Vernon Lawn Bowling Club to casually compete, network and raise money in the process.

READ MORE: Vernon charities pick up major funds at United Way drive-thru breakfast

“It is great to see such a big group of people come together year after year, committed to raising awareness and sharing stories that help empower families around the community,” said Markus Schrott, partner at BDO Canada.

Now in its fourth year, the event has caught on as a chance to meet other young professionals in a laid back setting while supporting a worthwhile community charity. For many, it’s also an introduction to the sport of lawn bowling, with volunteers at the Lawn Bowling Club on hand to show newcomers the ropes.

JCI Vernon is part of a global network of young citizens that work to advance opportunities for young people, and was the title sponsor of the tournament. The team from JCI Kelowna – the K-Town Hussies – came out on top in the end, but that result was secondary to the solid turnout and money raised.

“JCI Vernon is ecstatic that we had a sold out event this year,” said Dayna Watters, event co-chair. “We also couldn’t have done it without the support of our local business sponsors.”

Those sponsors A&W, Fix Auto, Natures Fare and Nixion Wenger. A host of other businesses donated prizes for the teams, including Kohler, Monahan Agency LTD., Cineplex, Home depot, Station BBQ Smokehouse, Wasabi, Pink Spotter Goat, Downtown Shoppers Drug Mart, Teaessentials, Superstore, London Drugs, Silver Star Liquor Store, Bean Scene, DavidsTea and Healthy Spot.

READ MORE: Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Ex-corporal appeals sentence for sexual assault, voyeurism involving coworkers
Next story
Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Just Posted

Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Vernon lawn bowlers raise thousands for Okanagan families

The Lawn Days of Summer tournament in August raised $4,200 for the Family Resource Centre

A record-breaking breakfast for United Way in Vernon

The figures are in, and this year’s United Way drive-thru breakfast earned more donations than ever

Okanagan paddlers help rid Shuswap River of garbage

The seventh annual Shuswap River Cleanup Paddle took place on Sept. 29

Kindergartner’s 25-cent donation warms hearts of North Okanagan RCMP, firefighters

Crew members came to visit Kai McColl at his kindergarten class to thank him for his generosity

Three screams for Vernon’s haunted corn maze

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

Summerland train ride will be a scary experience

Kettle Valley Railway Terror Train on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 will leave riders petrified

New farmer joins the Revelstoke market scene

The farmer of Bear Dude Farm is one of less than 10 per cent of farmers in Canada under 35 years old

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

B.C. filmmaker features professional skiers in latest comedy doc

Katie Burrell’s Dream Job will be showing across the Okanagan in November

LETTER: Party did not deserve fascist label

People’s Party of Canada signs vandalized in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Residents of Shuswap town feel violated following string of property crimes

Incidents of trespassing, theft from vehicles, break and enter spur talk of vigilantism

Most Read