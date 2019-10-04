Vernon lawn bowlers raise thousands for Okanagan families

The Lawn Days of Summer tournament in August raised $4,200 for the Family Resource Centre

Lawn bowlers gathered in Polson Park for first evening of the 2019 Lawn Days of Summer tournament. (Photo: Amy Markin)

Vernon’s annual lawn bowling tournament was by all accounts an enjoyable time for all involved, and after a cheque was presented to the Family Resource Centre as a result of all that fun, it can now be looked back on even more fondly.

Lawn Days of Summer, provided by BDO Canada LLP, raised $4,200 for the non-profit centre that provides affordable counselling and support programs to children and families in the North Okanagan.

“On behalf of our board, staff and clients we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Jaycee’s of Vernon and BDO for their generous support of the Family Resource Centre for this year’s Lawn Bowling event,” said Scott Manjak, the centre’s executive director.

For three straight weeks in August, a total of 16 teams of four met once a week at Polson Park’s historic Vernon Lawn Bowling Club to casually compete, network and raise money in the process.

READ MORE: Vernon charities pick up major funds at United Way drive-thru breakfast

“It is great to see such a big group of people come together year after year, committed to raising awareness and sharing stories that help empower families around the community,” said Markus Schrott, partner at BDO Canada.

Now in its fourth year, the event has caught on as a chance to meet other young professionals in a laid back setting while supporting a worthwhile community charity. For many, it’s also an introduction to the sport of lawn bowling, with volunteers at the Lawn Bowling Club on hand to show newcomers the ropes.

JCI Vernon is part of a global network of young citizens that work to advance opportunities for young people, and was the title sponsor of the tournament. The team from JCI Kelowna – the K-Town Hussies – came out on top in the end, but that result was secondary to the solid turnout and money raised.

“JCI Vernon is ecstatic that we had a sold out event this year,” said Dayna Watters, event co-chair. “We also couldn’t have done it without the support of our local business sponsors.”

Those sponsors A&W, Fix Auto, Natures Fare and Nixion Wenger. A host of other businesses donated prizes for the teams, including Kohler, Monahan Agency LTD., Cineplex, Home depot, Station BBQ Smokehouse, Wasabi, Pink Spotter Goat, Downtown Shoppers Drug Mart, Teaessentials, Superstore, London Drugs, Silver Star Liquor Store, Bean Scene, DavidsTea and Healthy Spot.

READ MORE: Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus

Brendan Shykora