Vernon leaf pick-up program delayed

A higher participation rate has put the program slightly behind schedule

Vernon’s fall leaf clear bag pick-up program is experiencing a slight delay, the city said Nov. 24, 2020. (Stock photo)

The City of Vernon’s fall leaf pick-up program is slightly behind schedule due to having more participants than expected.

Clear bag pick-up is now completed for residences with scheduled garbage collection between Monday and Wednesday. Bag collection for residences with scheduled garbage collection on Thursday and Friday will be picked up by the end of this week, the city said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The city offered reminders for those taking part in the leaf pick-up program, including that:

All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.

Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.

Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage that is limited to the usual two bags or container quota.

Residents are also asked not to rake leaves onto the street, as this can lead to blocked storm drains and jammed street sweepers.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience the delay may have caused and appreciates everyone’s patience as the program is completed,” the city news release states.

For more information on the semi-annual program, visit vernon.ca/leaf-pickup.

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking into curbside compost collection

READ MORE: Glass added to curbside recycling in the North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recycling