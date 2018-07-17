Vernon library hosts free regional pain syndrome lectures

Postural Corrections lecture at Bean to Cup July 23

Robert Kingswood, an educator, registered massage therapist and student of osteopathy is reaching out to the Vernon community.

“I’m looking forward to offering self-care seminars starting next month,” said Kingswood. “Regional pain syndrome, chronic illness and postural corrections for improved wellness are topics I feel passionate about, especially since there is so much we can do for ourselves if we just understand how. That’s why I enjoy offering public lectures, it’s a great way to give back and help improve the health of the community. I offer them at no charge, so it’s one less barrier for anyone wanting to feel better.

Kingswood said he is excited to be able to focus more on his clinical practice and patient care.

“I worked with a wide cross-section of patients since becoming registered in Ontario and B.C., including a lot of nurses who worked at Sick Kids Hospital,” Kingswood said. “Subsequently, I received a lot of referrals and was blessed to work with some amazing children facing incredible challenges. It influenced my path, including osteopathy relating to fetal development and early childhood development. As a father, as well as a therapist, preventative wellness for kids is a strong interest of mine.”

Kingswood’s 12 years hands-on experience extends from the treatment of post-pregnancy recovery for parent and child, through athletic injury, rehabilitation and performance focused care.

Preventative health and postural re-education and alignment improvements as well as treating complex conditions, chronic pain and regional pain syndromes comprise areas he believes patients can develop long-term management skills.

He has instructed classes within college settings in assessment, hydrotherapy, and clinical massage theory as well as private courses as in meditation, reflexology and reiki.

For more information or to register for any of these free lectures, or to book Massage Therapy treatments, text or call 250-307-5121.

Bean to Cup on 27th St. hosts postural corrections July 23 at 7 p.m.

Related: Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

The Vernon Public Library will be hosting lectures on Regional Pain Syndrome twice monthly in August, September and October, and can provide more information and reserve a place in this lecture series.

