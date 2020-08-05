Vernon library offers up Nintendo Switch Lite

North Okanagan teenagers have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch Lite courtesy of the Okanagan Regional Library.
The Vernon branch is hosting a contest where, every week on the library’s Facebook page, there will be a photo of a library staff member reading somewhere in Vernon.
“If teens email the library and guess the correct location the photo was taken, they will be entered in a draw to win,” said Stephanie Thoreson of ORL.
Kids have many options for online activities provided by the library. This includes many special guests on Zoom.
“All activities are free to participate in,” said Thoreson. “While the library is physically open now, Summer Reading Club presentations will remain online for the safety of the children.”