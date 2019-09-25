Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo)

Vernon library to host sustainable energy forum

The free forum on Oct. 5 will set the groundwork for an Okanagan sustainable energy task force

Vernon residents are invited to help set the foundation for counteracting climate change locally.

The B.C. Sustainable Energy Association is hosting a free forum and show on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library and at the neighbouring park.

Through discussions, demonstrations, expert panels and public feedback, the event will lay the groundwork for the Okanagan Sustainable Energy Task Force. Once formed, the task force will follow up with the outcomes determined throughout the valley.

More than 50 sustainable energy providers from the Okanagan will be sampled at the sustainable energy show.

Expert panels will run from 3 to 5 p.m. with a live off-grid broadcast outside the library, courtesy of Sunfire Systems. From 3 to 4 p.m. people can pitch their biggest energy solutions and join the sustainable energy task force.

The Regional Library is co-sponsoring the event—as well as the City of Vernon, which has provided a sustainability mini grant for the purpose.

People are invited to contact Okanagan@bcsea.org for more information, or to become involved.

