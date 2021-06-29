Vernon library to stay open Canada Day to cool off community

The City of Vernon will keep doors open to the pet-friendly Kal Tire Place cooling station from 10-5 p.m., daily, for the duration of the heat wave. (Pixabay)

Temperatures are forecast to hit 43 C today and tomorrow, but cooling centres are staying open to serve the community despite Thursday’s stat holiday.

A drop-in cooling centre is available at Kal Tire Place (3445 43rd Avenue) between 10-5 p.m. for the duration of the heat wave. This is also a pet-friendly site, thanks to a donation of supplies from the Vernon Branch of the BC SPCA.

“Extreme temperatures can be hard on both people and pets,” emergency program coordinator Sue Saunders said.

“We want to ensure there are no barriers for residents or visitors who need to access the cooling centre, so if someone needs to bring their pet with them, they are welcome,” she said. “The city thanks the SPCA for its provision of supplies such as blankets, crates and treats to help keep our furry friends comfortable.”

The Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library will also remain open on Canada Day from 10-5 p.m. It’s open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-9 p.m.

In an update to council Monday, June 28, city staff said between 200 and 250 people sought relief from Sunday’s heat at the public library.

“We have seen outstanding community support during this heat wave,” Saunders said. “The city has been working closely with the Social Planning Council of North Okanagan and many community groups to find access to water and cool indoor spaces.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated water, helped make indoor spaces available, and helped care for those who may be more vulnerable to the heat.”

The City of Vernon also extended its gratitude to 7-Eleven on 32nd for its donation of 40 cases of bottled water for Bylaw officers to distribute to those living rough or who are experiencing homelessness.

Donations of water and sports drink are still being accepted at several organizations in Vernon.

The Cammy LaFleur Clinic is open as a cooling centre Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m. and are accepting bottled donations. Showers are open today between 9 and 11:30 a.m.

The Schubert Centre is open as a cooling centre for seniors Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10-2 p.m.

