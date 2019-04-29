The City of Vernon’s line painting season gets underway this week. (Pixabay File)

Vernon line painting begins this week

City’s annual program expected to run six weeks

Vernon’s road lines are about to get brighter.

The City of Vernon line painting program is scheduled to begin this week.

The program takes approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather conditions.

Contractors are required to work through the evening and early morning hours in order to avoid traffic disruptions.

While line painting is in process, the city asks the traveling public to be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.


