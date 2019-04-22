Vernon looks at capping cannabis stores

A Vernon councillor is bringing forth a notice of motion asking staff for options on restricitng the number of cannabis retail stores permitted in the city. Council will deal with a 10th cannabis business licence application since March 25 on Tuesday. (Black Press - file photo)

So how many cannabis business licence applications are too many?

One Vernon councillor wants to find out.

Akbal Mund will bring a notice of motion to council’s regular meeting Tuesday, near the end of the agenda, asking that council direct administration to provide a report with options to restrict the number of cannabis retail stores permitted to operate in Vernon.

Since March 25, a total of nine applications have been brought before council and there is another one on Tuesday’s agenda.

Staff have recommended, in each case, council support or provide a positive recommendation to the provincial licensing body for each application.



