Vernon Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

Well, happy to report that a winning Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Vernon for Saturday’s draw.

Unhappy to report it doesn’t belong to this reporter.

Yes, somebody matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number, along with three other winners in Western Canada, two in Ontario and one in Quebec, and each will collect $31,696.10.

Two people in Ontario and Quebec split the $5 million jackpot.

READ MORE: Lottery ticket in Vernon worth $1 million

READ MORE: Lumby newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

The winning numbers Saturday are 2-16-28-47-48-49 and the bonus number is 35.

The Extra winning numbers are 40-41-84-96.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region
Next story
Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Just Posted

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Vernon Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

PPC party discredits its former Kelowna-Lake Country president’s past accusations of racism

Daniel Joseph left the party in March and is now an independent candidate in the riding

Vipers get past Penticton Vees in overtime

After a slow start to the season the Vipers are now on a four-game win streak

Vernon’s best in business awarded for excellence

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced winners of this year’s Business Excellence Awards

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Summerland once had college campus

From 1906 to 1915, Summerland’s Okanagan College operated in the community

Hundreds turn out for Singh, NDP candidate rally in Penticton

The messaging was clear, NDP “chooses you”

Summerland holds multiple events to launch festive season

Festival of Lights, Light Up the Vines and Sip ’n’ Shop will be held in late November and December

PET OF THE WEEK: Moose still needs a home

Critteraid cat wants a nice, quiet environment

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Most Read