Vernon makes list of cities to visit in fall

Website hellobc.com author likes Vernon for its apple harvest, rail trail and salmon run proximity

As summer turns to fall Monday, Amy Watkins of hellobc.com has released her top cities in the province to visit.

And Vernon makes the grade.

“Vernon’s proximity to both Canada’s largest salmon run (Adams River, Tsútswecw Provincial Park) in the Shuswap and the Okanagan harvest makes fall one of the best times to explore this North Okanagan community,” said Watkins, which encourages visitors to “take a bite” at the annual Davison Orchards Apple Harvest Festival, and check out October’s Vernon Fall Festival.

“Ride or hike the Okanagan Rail Trail, which connects Vernon to Kelowna along a lakeside route, or simply discover downtown’s vibrant murals.”

Vernon is one of two Okanagan cities to make the list of nine. The other is Osoyoos – “Immerse yourself in local Indigenous culture at Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, learn about the antelope-brush ecosystem at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, then leisurely tour the region’s many award-winning wineries and restaurants, including BC’s first Indigenous winery, Nk’Mip Cellars.”

The other cities to check out in autumn:

• Nelson;

* Powell River;

* Smithers;

* 100 Mile House;

* Fort Langley;

* Fernie;

* Duncan.

