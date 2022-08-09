RCMP detachment (Black press file photo)

Man allegedly exposes himself near Vernon bus stop

Man arrested but witnesses sought in exposure

The police are looking for witnesses of an indecent act that took place on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 7 p.m.

RCMP were called to the intersection of 30th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon where a 31-year old man was allegedly exposing himself to a group of young women about to get on the bus. The man was arrested on scene without incident.

“Investigators in particular would like to speak to the young women who were approached by the suspect that evening,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Media Relations Officer. “If you are one of those individuals, or were at the location at the time and witnessed this lewd act, it’s important that we hear from you and are asking that you please contact us at (250) 545-7171.”

The man has already appeared for the first court date. He was been remanded into custody until his next court date which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11.

