Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon man arrested after alleged robbery with a knife

42-year-old man charged with robbery and resisting arrest Monday afternoon

Police have taken a Vernon man into custody after a robbery was reported in Vernon Monday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, police arrived at the 5600 block of 27th Street where a man tried to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise.

Police allege the suspect produced a knife when an employee stopped him before fleeing on a bicycle.

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He is in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

READ MORE: Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

READ MORE: Two sent to hospital after van crashes through rural B.C. property

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Armed robberyRCMPtheftVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kootenay native reflects on 4,200-km trek on pacific trail
Next story
Busy weekend for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Just Posted

A portion of 39th Avenue in Vernon, between 23rd and 25th Streets, will undergo road work starting Thursday, Sept. 1. (File photo)
Portion of Vernon roadway closed Thursday

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest following an incident at a 27th Street business in Vernon Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon man arrested after alleged robbery with a knife

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

Lumby’s Jagger Williamson has signed on with the Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League. (Facebook)
Lumby hockey star off to Tennessee

Pop-up banner image