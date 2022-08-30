Vernon man arrested after alleged robbery with a knife

Police have taken a Vernon man into custody after a robbery was reported in Vernon Monday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29, police arrived at the 5600 block of 27th Street where a man tried to leave a retail store with unpaid merchandise.

Police allege the suspect produced a knife when an employee stopped him before fleeing on a bicycle.

“Staff followed the man from a safe distance and provided updates on his location to the responding frontline officers who located and arrested him,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Craig Alan Leamon, 42, has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest. He is in custody and is expected to appear in court later today.

Brendan Shykora

Armed robberyRCMPtheftVernon